Congress releases list of 84 candidates for Haryana polls amid uproar over distribution of tickets

Amidst high voltage drama at AICC office, where former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar alleged of tickets being sold out, Congress has released its list of 84 candidates in 90 member Assembly.

In Sohna, where the allegations of selling tickets was levelled by Ashok Tanwar, Shamsuddin has been nominated as the party's candidate.

The party has fielded Tarlochan Singh to take on Haryana chief minister Manohar lal Khattar in Karnal.

All prominent leaders have been given tickets. Former chief minister BS Hooda will be contesting from Garhi Sampla. Congress Communication department chief Randeep Surjewala has been fielded from Kaithal. Another important leader Kiran Chaudhary has been nominated from Tosham.

ALSO READ | Manohar Lal Khattar, Babita Phogat, Sandeep Singh among key candidates fighting it out in Haryana assembly elections 2019

Kuldeep Bishnoi from Adampur and his brother Chandra Mohan from Panchkula.

While in Hansi, where Kuldeep Bishnoi's wife was MLA in outgoing assembly, has been denied ticket.

Many turncoats have also been accommodated, former Haryana INLD chief Ashok Arora has been nominated from Thanesar. Former MP Jaiprakash, who has joined the party recently, has been nominated from Kalayat.

ALSO READ | Haryana assembly elections 2019: 83% of 90 sitting MLAs crorepati; average asset at Rs 13 crore

The remaining 6 candidates will be declared soon, said the party. The Congress is a divided house, with internal rift in the party has surfaced out in open.