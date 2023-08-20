Congress reconstitutes all-powerful working committee with an eye on Lok Sabha polls

Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday reconstituted the Congress Working Committee (CWC) with 39 members, 32 permanent invitees, and 13 special invitees. Till now, Kharge was working with a temporary 'Steering Committee', which had 47 members including Kharge's predecessor Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
Kharge has inducted Congress leaders Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor, Naseer Hussain, Alka Lamba, Supriya Srinath, Praniti Shinde, Pawan Khera, Ganesh Godiyal, and Yashomati Thakur. Pilot's notable induction into the all-powerful decision-making committee comes ahead of the Rajasthan assembly elections — scheduled for later this year — and the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and party General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh are also in the core committee.
The CWC reshuffle comes as the party gears up for elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.
Earlier, the Steering Committee had unanimously decided to authorise Kharge to nominate all members of the CWC.
Full list:
Congress Working Committee
Mallikarjun Kharge
Sonia Gandhi
Manmohan Singh
Rahul Gandhi
Adhir Ranjan Choudhary
AK Antony
Ambika Soni
Meira Kumar
Digvijaya Singh
Thiru P Chidambaram
Tariq Anwar
Lal Thanhawala
Mukul Wasnik
Anand Sharma
Ashok Chavan
Ajay Maken
Charanjit Singh Channi
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Kuinari Selja
Gaikhangam
N Raghuveera Reddy
Shashi Tharoor
Tamradhwaj Sahu
Abhishek Manu Singhvi
Salman Kurshid
Jairaim Ramesh
Jitendra Singh
Randeep Singh Surjewala
Jagdish Thakor
GA Mir
Avinash Pande
Deepa Das Munshi
Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya
Gourav Gogoi
Syed Naseer Hussain
Kamaleshwar Patel
KC Venugopal
Permanent Invitees
Veerappa Moily
Harish Rawat
Pawan Kumar Bansal
Mohan Prakash
Ramesh Chennithala
BKHariprasad
Prathiba Singh
Manish Tiwari
Tariq Hameed Karra
Deepender Singh Hooda
Girish Raya Chodankar
T Subbarami Reddy
K Raju
Chandrakant Handore
Meenakshi Natarajan
Phulo Devi Netam
Damodar Raja Narasimha
Sudeep RoyBurman
In-charges
A Chellakumar
Bhakta Charan Das
Ajoy Kumar
Harish Choudhary
Rajiv Shukla
What is the CWC?
The Congress Working Committee is the highest executive authority of the party and has the final say in interpreting and applying the provisions of the party’s constitution.
According to the Congress party constitution, the CWC shall consist of the party's president, its leader in Parliament, and 23 other members, of whom the All India Congress Committee will elect 12. The CWC has the power to remove or appoint the party president.
First Published: Aug 20, 2023 3:07 PM IST