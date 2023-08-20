homepolitics NewsCongress reconstitutes all powerful working committee with an eye on Lok Sabha polls

Congress reconstitutes all-powerful working committee with an eye on Lok Sabha polls

Congress leaders Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor, Naseer Hussain, Alka Lamba, Supriya Srinath, Praniti Shinde, Pawan Khera, Ganesh Godiyal, and Yashomati Thakur are on the Grand Old Party's executive committee. Pilot's notable inclusion comes ahead of the Rajasthan assembly elections.

Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday reconstituted the Congress Working Committee (CWC) with 39 members, 32 permanent invitees, and 13 special invitees. Till now, Kharge was working with a temporary 'Steering Committee', which had 47 members including Kharge's predecessor Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
Kharge has inducted Congress leaders Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor, Naseer Hussain, Alka Lamba, Supriya Srinath, Praniti Shinde, Pawan Khera, Ganesh Godiyal, and Yashomati Thakur. Pilot's notable induction into the all-powerful decision-making committee comes ahead of the Rajasthan assembly elections — scheduled for later this year — and the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and party General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh are also in the core committee.

The CWC reshuffle comes as the party gears up for elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.
Earlier, the Steering Committee had unanimously decided to authorise Kharge to nominate all members of the CWC.
Full list:
Congress Working Committee
  1. Mallikarjun Kharge
  2. Sonia Gandhi
  3. Manmohan Singh
  4. Rahul Gandhi
  5. Adhir Ranjan Choudhary
  6. AK Antony
  7. Ambika Soni
  8. Meira Kumar
  9. Digvijaya Singh
  10. Thiru P Chidambaram
  11. Tariq Anwar
  12. Lal Thanhawala
  13. Mukul Wasnik
  14. Anand Sharma
  15. Ashok Chavan
  16. Ajay Maken
  17. Charanjit Singh Channi
  18. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  19. Kuinari Selja
  20. Gaikhangam
  21. N Raghuveera Reddy
  22. Shashi Tharoor
  23. Tamradhwaj Sahu
  24. Abhishek Manu Singhvi
  25. Salman Kurshid
  26. Jairaim Ramesh
  27. Jitendra Singh
  28. Randeep Singh Surjewala
  29. Jagdish Thakor
  30. GA Mir
  31. Avinash Pande
  32. Deepa Das Munshi
  33. Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya
  34. Gourav Gogoi
  35. Syed Naseer Hussain
  36. Kamaleshwar Patel
  37. KC Venugopal
    38. Permanent Invitees
    1. Veerappa Moily
    2. Harish Rawat
    3. Pawan Kumar Bansal
    4. Mohan Prakash
    5. Ramesh Chennithala
    6. BKHariprasad
    7. Prathiba Singh
    8. Manish Tiwari
    9. Tariq Hameed Karra
    10. Deepender Singh Hooda
    11. Girish Raya Chodankar
    12. T Subbarami Reddy
    13. K Raju
    14. Chandrakant Handore
    15. Meenakshi Natarajan
    16. Phulo Devi Netam
    17. Damodar Raja Narasimha
    18. Sudeep RoyBurman
      19. In-charges
      1. A Chellakumar
      2. Bhakta Charan Das
      3. Ajoy Kumar
      4. Harish Choudhary
      5. Rajiv Shukla
        6. What is the CWC?
        The Congress Working Committee is the highest executive authority of the party and has the final say in interpreting and applying the provisions of the party’s constitution.
        According to the Congress party constitution, the CWC shall consist of the party's president, its leader in Parliament, and 23 other members, of whom the All India Congress Committee will elect 12. The CWC has the power to remove or appoint the party president.
