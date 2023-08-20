Congress reconstitutes all-powerful working committee with an eye on Lok Sabha polls

Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday reconstituted the Congress Working Committee (CWC) with 39 members, 32 permanent invitees, and 13 special invitees. Till now, Kharge was working with a temporary 'Steering Committee', which had 47 members including Kharge's predecessor Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Kharge has inducted Congress leaders Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor, Naseer Hussain, Alka Lamba, Supriya Srinath, Praniti Shinde, Pawan Khera, Ganesh Godiyal, and Yashomati Thakur. Pilot's notable induction into the all-powerful decision-making committee comes ahead of the Rajasthan assembly elections — scheduled for later this year — and the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and party General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh are also in the core committee.

The CWC reshuffle comes as the party gears up for elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.

Earlier, the Steering Committee had unanimously decided to authorise Kharge to nominate all members of the CWC.

Full list:

Congress Working Committee

Mallikarjun Kharge

Sonia Gandhi

Manmohan Singh

Rahul Gandhi

Adhir Ranjan Choudhary

AK Antony

Ambika Soni

Meira Kumar

Digvijaya Singh

Thiru P Chidambaram

Tariq Anwar

Lal Thanhawala

Mukul Wasnik

Anand Sharma

Ashok Chavan

Ajay Maken

Charanjit Singh Channi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Kuinari Selja

Gaikhangam

N Raghuveera Reddy

Shashi Tharoor

Tamradhwaj Sahu

Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Salman Kurshid

Jairaim Ramesh

Jitendra Singh

Randeep Singh Surjewala

Jagdish Thakor

GA Mir

Avinash Pande

Deepa Das Munshi

Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya

Gourav Gogoi

Syed Naseer Hussain

Kamaleshwar Patel

KC Venugopal

Permanent Invitees

Veerappa Moily

Harish Rawat

Pawan Kumar Bansal

Mohan Prakash

Ramesh Chennithala

BKHariprasad

Prathiba Singh

Manish Tiwari

Tariq Hameed Karra

Deepender Singh Hooda

Girish Raya Chodankar

T Subbarami Reddy

K Raju

Chandrakant Handore

Meenakshi Natarajan

Phulo Devi Netam

Damodar Raja Narasimha

Sudeep RoyBurman

In-charges

A Chellakumar

Bhakta Charan Das

Ajoy Kumar

Harish Choudhary

Rajiv Shukla

What is the CWC?

The Congress Working Committee is the highest executive authority of the party and has the final say in interpreting and applying the provisions of the party’s constitution.

According to the Congress party constitution, the CWC shall consist of the party's president, its leader in Parliament, and 23 other members, of whom the All India Congress Committee will elect 12. The CWC has the power to remove or appoint the party president.