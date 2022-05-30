Congress' Rajya Sabha candidate list has disappointed these party members

A number of Congress leaders and party members have expressed their disappointment on being left out of the list for the Rajya Sabha elections. On Sunday night, Congress announced the names of 10 candidates from seven states for the biennial elections to Rajya Sabha after days of intense deliberation. The announcement created ripples in the party as it denied berths to G-23 leaders or dissenters like Anand Sharma and Ghulam Nabi Azad, while fielding outsiders for the Upper House of Parliament.

Congress party leader and spokesperson Pawan Khera tweeted in Hindi that maybe there was something lacking in his contribution to the party.

"Shayad meri tapasya mein kuch kami reh gayi," he tweeted.

Khera added his political identity, however, stems from the Congress.

Former actor and general secretary of Mahila Congress Nagma said her 18 years of penance fell short before Imran Prapthagiri from Uttar Pradesh, whom the Congress selected as a candidate from Maharashtra.

"Humari bhi 18 saal ki tapasya kam par gayi Imran bhai ke aage."

On Monday, Nagma said Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had personally committed to accommodating the actor in the Rajya Sabha in 2003-04 when she joined the Congress.

"I ask am I less deserving," Nagma tweeted.

The Congress has fielded Randeep Singh Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari from Rajasthan, Imran Pratapgarhi from Maharashtra and Ranjeet Ranjan from Chhattisgarh.

It has also given tickets to Rajiv Shukla and Ajay Maken from Chhattisgarh and Haryana, respectively.

The party has renominated three Rajya Sabha MPs — P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh and Vivek Tankha – from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh, respectively.

Amid speculation that the Congress may choose Ghulam Nabi Azad from Jharkhand, the leader said he would not contest from the state.

"I am not there. No regrets. Maybe the other people who have been selected are more competent," Indian Express quoted Azad as saying.

Sanyam Lodha, an independent MLA from Rajasthan and advisor to chief minister Ashok Gehlot, questioned why the Congress did not field any native candidate from Rajasthan.