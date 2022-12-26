2022 played a critical role in showing the Congress what lies at stake in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election. It remains to be seen what the grand old party of India does to regain its former glory.

The Indian National Congress saw a tumultuous year filled with infights, indecisions and inappeasable exits in 2022. The newly elected Mallikarjun Kharge-led party has spent the past year embroiled in internal conflicts but ended it on a positive note with a victory in Himachal Pradesh, though it again ignited issues within the leadership there.

The Congress now finds itself in a precarious position of offering voters a new narrative, beyond its rich history, before the real test for the Lok Sabha in 2024. Their waning popularity is not lost on top Congress leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, who in September took it upon himself to mobilise public support through the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Here are some events that kept the Congress in the news over the past 12 months.

Himachal Pradesh election

The Congress party, just a few weeks ago, won the assembly election in Himachal Pradesh, dethroning the BJP and reclaiming 40 out of 68 seats. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu now sits as the chief minister of the state.

Despite winning by only one percentage point in terms of vote share, this narrow victory could be interpreted as people choosing the Congress as an alternative to the BJP.

The party now holds majority support in three states — Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan — and in coalition in three states — Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Jharkhand.

A loss in Himachal Pradesh could've further demoralised party workers as it would have broken the alternating pattern of Congress-BJP victories seen since 1985. Instead, it validated the Congress' efforts in the state, making the Congress a genuine challenger to the BJP in the upcoming race.

Presidential election

Held in October, the presidential election for the Indian National Congress was contested between Kharge and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor as a result of Rahul Gandhi's departure in 2019.

A non-Gandhi president was elected for the first time in 24 years, ushering in a new era for one of India's oldest political parties.

Having been deemed a "sycophant" to the Nehru-Gandhis, INC President Kharge now shoulders the burden of helping the party find its feet and bring it to fighting shape possible only through competent leadership.

Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul Gandhi's 3,500 km-long foot rally is attracting considerable crowds and media attention since it began in September.

The yatra, which recently completed 100 days, intends to get rid of communal in-fighting that clouds the country but many question whether it is doing that.

Torn between the "old guard and the new brigade," Gandhi has taken to the streets of India hoping to convince not only voters around the country but also his own party workers of the potential of the Congress party to have an impact on national politics.

We are yet to see if the yatra ignites a fire in the hearts of Indians who are looking for a Modi alternative.

National Herald case

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi was questioned by the ED in July in the National Herald money laundering case.

The case, filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, alleges that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, among others, used party funds to take over the Associate Journals Limited (AJL).

While Congress leaders maintained that they were being targeted, it is hard to deny that their appearances in front of the ED didn't cast them in a negative light just months ahead of assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Top leaders leave Congress

An exodus of veteran Congress politicians such as Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal and Sunil Jakhar in 2022 highlighted the weak foundation of the party that once led India to freedom from the British rule.

Echoing the often-heard complaint of sycophancy ruling the party's leadership structure, Azad went to the lengths of writing that they should have undertaken a 'Congress Jodo Yatra' before starting a 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in his resignation letter.

The organizational disarray in the party brings to question its ability to front a strong political comeback as the BJP marches forward.

Prashant Kishore and his deal

News of poll strategist Prashant Kishor's possible linking with Congress fell upon hopeful ears across the country that predicted the party's return to its heyday of political dominance.

However, this was not the case as negotiations between him and the Congress fell through, costing the party a chance to potentially go through a major revamp at the hands of the "poll magician."

Kishore's rejuvenation plan could have been just what the party needed, which, according to many, is underperforming and not meeting its potential.

2022 played a critical role in showing the Congress what lies at stake in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election. It remains to be seen what the grand old party of India does to regain its former glory.