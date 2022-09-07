Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra poster is out but what is Robert Vadra doing in it

By CNBCTV18.com

The Congress kicks off its 3,570-km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Wednesday from Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, and posters have cropped up here and there. But pictures of businessman Robert Vadra are being seen on the posters alongside pictures of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Vadra is the husband of Congress general secretary Priyanka, but he is still not officially associated with the party.

On Vadra's picture on posters, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said it is 'parivar ko jodo' yatra. "The country is on Kartavya Path but Congress is on 'Ghulami ka Parivar Path'. It's not about Bharat Jodo but 'Parivar ko Jodo'. It's not 'Pad Yatra' but a yatra for a 'pad' (position)," said party leader Shehzad Poonawalla.

The Congress seeks to flag issues like economic disparities, social polarisation and political centralisation in the yatra. The 3,570-km yatra from Kanyakumari to Srinagar will cover 12 states and two Union Territories in about five months.

The BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hit out at the Congress over the yatra, saying, "India was divided in 1947 under Congress. Now, Congress should go to Pakistan for the ' Bharat Jodo Yatra '. Rahul Gandhi should hold this Yatra in Pakistan because India is united."

The 'padayatra' will move in two batches, one from 7-10:30 am and the other from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm. On average, the 'padyatris' plan to walk around 22-23 km daily. The 'padayatra' will reach Kerala on September 11 and will traverse through the state for the next 18 days, reaching Karnataka on September 30. The yatra will remain in Karnataka for 21 days before moving to other states northwards.

Food will be prepared at campsites, and they will get access to laundry once in three days when they are expected to reach the cities. Due to security reasons, Rahul will have a container for himself while the others bunk together for the next 150 days. Most of the containers can accommodate 12 persons, a media report said.