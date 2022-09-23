Congress takes a day off from Bharat Jodo Yatra after covering 333 kms

By CNBCTV18.com

Congress has taken a day off from the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Friday after covering 333 kms. The Bharat Yatris are in Thrissur district in Kerala as the yatra entered the southern state on September 10.

The yatra halted on the day Popular Front of India (PFI) called one-day hartal after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids in the offices and residences of its leaders.

"After covering 333 kms, Bharat Yatris are taking a well-earned break in Thrissur district. The last rest day was on September 15 after we hit 150 kms. On rest days, Yatris refresh their body and mind for the next leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Today a medical camp is being organised for them," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra is set to cover a distance of 3,570 km in 150 days. It started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Yatra, which entered Kerala on the evening of September 10, will go through the state covering a distance of 450 km, touching seven districts over a period of 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1.

—With inputs from PTI