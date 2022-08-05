Rahul compares Modi to Hitler, says 'give me entire system, I'll show how elections are won' | Latest Updates

Mini
The opposition party has also been demanding a discussion in both houses of Parliament on these issues. Congress MPs have been staging protests both inside and outside Parliament in the ongoing Monsoon Session on these issues.
Delhi | Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge wears a black kurta and turban in protest against price rise and unemployment pic.twitter.com/bWs2AxMweI— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022
Delhi | Police officials brief security personnel at Vijay Chowk, ahead of Congress' nationwide protest over unemployment & inflation— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022
Congress announced that the party MPs will hold "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" from Parliament & senior leaders will participate in "PM House gherao" pic.twitter.com/fn0mebTM6y
Delhi | Congress workers begin gathering at the party office, ahead of their nationwide protest against unemployment and inflation today. pic.twitter.com/ztw4isaSKm— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022
Delhi | Congress to hold a nationwide protest today over unemployment & inflation.Visuals from Akbar Road where barricades put up & Police present as workers start arriving near the party office.Sec 144 CrPC imposed in entire area of New Delhi district, except Jantar Mantar. pic.twitter.com/oQfFmgnuPk— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022