Rahul compares Modi to Hitler, says 'give me entire system, I'll show how elections are won' | Latest Updates

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The opposition party has also been demanding a discussion in both houses of Parliament on these issues. Congress MPs have been staging protests both inside and outside Parliament in the ongoing Monsoon Session on these issues.

Congress, which has been at odds with the Centre, about the price rise and the hike in the Goods and Services Tax (GST), is set to hold a mass protest against price rise, unemployment, and the GST hike on essential items today.

The party had initially decided to take out a march to the Rashtrapati Bhawan and gherao the Prime Minister's residence. This also comes in the backdrop of the recent raids by the Enforcement Directorate at the Herald House and 12 other locations in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.

Here are the latest updates from the protest:

# Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge wears a black kurta and turban in protest against price rise and unemployment.

Delhi | Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge wears a black kurta and turban in protest against price rise and unemployment pic.twitter.com/bWs2AxMweI — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

# On Prime Minister Narendra Modi winning elections, Gandhi compares the former to Adolf Hitler. "Hitler had also won elections, he too used to win elections. How did he use to do it? He had control of all of Germany's institutions...Give me the entire system, then I will show you how elections are won," Gandhi says.

# Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hits out at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying she has zero understanding of India's economy. "I think the macroeconomic fundamentals that she is talking about is something else. I don't think the Finance Minister has any understanding of what is going on in the economy of India, zero understanding. She is there as a mouthpiece," Gandhi adds.

# Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference ahead of the protest. He says India is witnessing the death of democracy and the government is being run by two people.

"We're witnessing the death of democracy. What India has built brick by brick, starting almost a century ago, is being destroyed in front of your eyes. Anybody who stands against this idea of onset of dictatorship is viciously attacked, jailed, arrested & beaten up," says Gandhi.

He adds that the government's agenda is not to raise people's issues - whether price rise, unemployment, or violence in society. "The government is being run to protect the interest of four-five people and this dictatorship is being run in the interest of two-three big business people by two people," says Gandhi.

# Security beefed up at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Delhi | Police officials brief security personnel at Vijay Chowk, ahead of Congress' nationwide protest over unemployment & inflation



Congress announced that the party MPs will hold "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" from Parliament & senior leaders will participate in "PM House gherao" pic.twitter.com/fn0mebTM6y — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

# Congress MPs from both the Houses will meet at 10 am at Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Office in Parliament.

# Congress workers gather at the AICC office ahead of the protest.

Delhi | Congress workers begin gathering at the party office, ahead of their nationwide protest against unemployment and inflation today. pic.twitter.com/ztw4isaSKm — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

# Section 144 CrPC imposed in the entire area of New Delhi district, except Jantar Mantar.

Delhi | Congress to hold a nationwide protest today over unemployment & inflation.Visuals from Akbar Road where barricades put up & Police present as workers start arriving near the party office.Sec 144 CrPC imposed in entire area of New Delhi district, except Jantar Mantar. pic.twitter.com/oQfFmgnuPk — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022