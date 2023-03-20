Congress promises financial assistance to unemployed youth in Karnataka

Congress on Monday promised to provide a financial assistance of Rs 3,000 to unemployed youths of Karnataka if the party came to power in the upcoming elections.

Addressing the Yuvakranti Samavesha held at Karnataka’s Belagavi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the youths have been complaining that they are not getting jobs despite have qualifications.

He accused the BJP government in the state of being the most corrupt in the country, saying if anybody wanted to get anything done, they needed to give “40% commission”.

"The Congress government will come to power in Karnataka, and I can assure 10 lakh jobs in the span of next five years. We will also fill the vacancies in the government sector, if voted to power,” Gandhi said at the event.

Launching the Yuva Nidhi scheme, he said, "The Yuva Nidhi scheme will immediately be implemented in the state, after winning the elections. The scheme will provide Rs. 3000 every month to unemployed youth with graduation degrees for two years. It will also provide Rs. 1500 every month as an allowance to those young people with a diploma and unemployed in the state.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, state Congress president DK Shivakumar, former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and others were among those present at the occasion.