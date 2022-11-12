By CNBCTV18.com

The manifesto released has 11 commitments and it will become the government’s document in the first cabinet if Congress comes to power.

The Congress has released its manifesto for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections to be held in December. Congress has promised to halt the privatisation of healthcare and education sectors and made 11 commitments that include 300 units of free electricity, domestic gas cylinders for Rs 500, an old pension scheme and more.

The people of Gujarat will not allow rampant privatisation of Education and Healthcare.Let's bring the change together.Vote for Congress ✅#कांग्रेस_का_जन_घोषणा_पत्र pic.twitter.com/1on38snEJD — Congress (@INCIndia) November 12, 2022 The manifesto was released by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday in Ahmedabad. The 'Jan Ghoshna Patra' is said to keep Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's eight promises at the centre. The manifesto was released by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday in Ahmedabad. The 'Jan Ghoshna Patra' is said to keep Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's eight promises at the centre.

Gehlot said that this manifesto would be the government’s document in the very first cabinet if the party comes to power in the state.

He further said that the manifesto has been created as per people's choice rather than the committee that used to be formed for the work.

In the election manifesto, Congress has promised to create 10 lakh jobs in the state, ensure 50 percent reservation for women in government jobs in the state, open 3,000 English-medium schools and more.

Here are the key points of the Congress Manifesto for the Gujarat elections

Implementing the old-age pension scheme in Gujarat.

300 units of free electricity.

Gas cylinders for Rs 500.

Free treatment of patients for up to Rs 10 lakh.

Waiver of farmer’s loan for up to Rs 3 lakh.

Creation of 10 lakh government jobs.

COVID compensation of Rs 4 lakh.

Free education for girls from KG to PG in the state.

50 percent reservation for women in government jobs.

Monthly grant of Rs 2,000 to women, widows and elderly women.

3,000 government English-medium schools.

The Indira Rasoi Yojana to provide food for Rs 8.

The Congress party also promised to provide government jobs to family members who lost their kin due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Gujarat assembly elections are set to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes and results are scheduled to take place on December 8.