Congress prez polls: Mallikarjun Kharge has the edge, Shashi Tharoor points to 'deficiencies'

By CNBCTV18.com

On October 17, over 9,100 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates will cast their vote for the next president of the Indian National Congress. For the first time in 24 years, the president of the grand old party will be someone who doesn’t belong to the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty. The choice given to the delegates is binary – either vote for party veteran and heavyweight Mallikarjun Kharge or vote for Shashi Tharoor, who has been vocal about reforms within the party.

While Kharge in recent days has reiterated his support of involving the Gandhis in key decision-making, Tharoor has again repeated his disappointment over the lack of a level playing field. Kharge stated that the party would be unable to work without the guidance and advice of the Gandhis in a recent interview with the Indian Express.

Tharoor, meanwhile, has complained about the lack of fairness in the election, taking the example of PCC delegates not giving time for meeting with him. Tharoor added that while Madhusudan Mistry, Congress Central Election Authority Chairman, was trying to provide a “fair and free election,” it “is clear that there are some deficiencies in the system.”

With voting set to begin after the weekend, most political pundits and experts have already called the poll in favour of Kharge. Being called the “unofficial official” candidate, Kharge is believed to have the support of the Gandhi family for being a loyalist.

Tharoor meanwhile has been facing an uphill battle with party leaders from even his home state of Kerala choosing to support Kharge over him.

Kharge is believed to have widespread support from senior leaders and party workers. At the time of his nomination, over 140 Congress leaders gave their names in support of his candidatures. Those names included many party veterans like A.K. Antony, Ashok Gehlot, Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasnik, Anand Sharma, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Ajay Maken, Bhupinder Hooda, Digvijaya Singh, Tariq Anwar, Manish Tewari, Prithviraj Chavan, Vinit Punia, Salman Khurshid, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, V Narayanasamy, Pramod Tiwari, P.L. Punia and Rajeev Shukla, among others.

On the other hand, despite being a part of the G-23 dissident group, Tharoor has mostly been alone in this presidential election fray. At the time of his nomination filing, Tharoor had the support of around 40 leaders. Even his other G-23 compatriots have chosen to support Kharge over him. Senior leaders who support Tharoor include Mohsina Kidwai, Saifuddin Soz, Sandeep Dikshit, Karti Chidambaram, Pradyut Bordoloi and Mohammad Jawed.

While Tharoor has released a manifesto of changes that he would be implementing if elected, Kharge has only made promises to bring some changes. One of the major transformations that Kharge has been talking about is to reserve 50 percent of the party’s seats for the leaders under the age of 50. Tharoor’s 10-point manifesto includes changes like state party workers choosing CM candidates, decentralisation, a consensus model of decision-making and more.