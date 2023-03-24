Rahul Gandhi conviction will be stayed, disqualification collapse | Congress confident

The Indian National Congress on Friday, March 24, held a press briefing by MPs Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Jairam Ramesh on the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha earlier today. The party is confident that they will get a stay of conviction in the 2019 defamation case on the basis of which the disqualification was ordered.

A meeting of the Congress top brass is set to start from 6 pm to discuss future steps.

At the briefing, Singhvi pointed out that while a Surat court held Gandhi guilty of defamation and sentenced him to two years in jail on March 23, disqualification from the Parliament must be preceded by an Election Commission (EC) nod. He expressed confidence that they would get a stay on the conviction, which would remove the very basis of disqualification.

“We are confident that we will get a stay on his conviction, which will, in turn, remove the very basis of this disqualification. We have full faith in the law. We believe we will emerge victorious in the near future,” he said.

Jairam Ramesh also took the floor, stating that the Bharat Jodo Yatra had troubled the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and that Rahul Gandhi was paying the price for his speech in Parliament red-flagging the Adani issue.

"Jo khud darte hai, woh doosro ko daraate hai (those who are themselves scared, try and scare others)," Ramesh said, accusing the Modi government of being scared of opposition from Gandhi.

The government is rattled and trying to find new techniques to throttle Gandhi's voice, Singhvi alleged.

He went on to say that they would continue with their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Adani-Hindenburg saga.

Defending Gandhi and his attempts at speaking during the Lok Sabha's Budget session, Ramesh alleged that the Congress leader was denied an opportunity by Speaker Om Birla despite writing to him and requesting him thrice.

Answering questions from the media, Singhvi said he wouldn't be surprised if the Election Commission announced by-elections in Kerala's Wayanad constituency, which is represented by now-disqualified MP Rahul Gandhi.

