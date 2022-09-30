It's Shashi Tharoor vs Mallikarjun Kharge for Congress presidential polls

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini As per a report in ANI, no leader from Congress's G-23 will file a nomination for the post of Congress President. And Kerala MP Tharoor is a member of G-23. He was the first one to drop his hat in the ring for the post.

The race for Congress President post will see a direct contest between the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor. Senior leader Digvijaya Singh decided not to file his nomination papers for the top post.

Even though a media report said that no leader from Congress's G-23 will file a nomination for the post of Congress President, Tharoor filed his nomination papers. Tharoor is a member of G-23 and he was the first one to drop his hat in the ring for the post.

"The Congress President assured me that the party has no official candidate, the Gandhi family will stay neutral in this race and they welcome as many candidates as possible. In that spirit, I put forward my candidacy. It's not to disrespect anyone; a friendly contest," said Tharoor.

Kharge has filed his nomination paper for the party chief post. He said, "All leaders, workers, delegates & ministers who came in support of me today, encouraged me, I thank them. We'll see what the results are, on 17th October; hopeful that I win."

Thirty party leaders have backed party leader Kharge's nomination.

On the other hand, Digvijay Singh said that he will not contest against his senior (Kharge). Singh took the nomination papers yesterday and was scheduled to submit it today.

"Kharge ji is my senior. I went to his residence yesterday and told him that I won't file my nomination if he's filing. He said that he won't be filing. Afterward, I got to know via the press that he is a candidate," Singh said.

Singh said that he'll be Kharge's proposer. "I told him that I stand by him and I cannot even think of contesting against him," Singh added.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, once the front-runner for the post, will also be Kharge's proposer. "Our senior leaders together have taken the decision regarding Kharge ji's nomination. I will be a proposer for him," Gehlot said.

Another party leader Pramod Tiwari and Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda will also be Kharge's proposer for the top post.

Jharkhand Congress leader KN Tripathi also filed his nomination paper for the post. "I have filed my nomination today for the party president post. Party leaders' decision will be respected," he said.

The process for filing nominations for the election started on September 24 and will end on September 30. The date of scrutiny of the nomination papers would be October 1, while the last date of withdrawal of nominations would be October 8.

The election, if there is more than one candidate, will take place on October 17, while counting of votes, if necessary, and the counting of votes and the declaration of results would be on October 19.