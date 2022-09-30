It's Shashi Tharoor vs Mallikarjun Kharge for Congress presidential polls

Mini
As per a report in ANI, no leader from Congress's G-23 will file a nomination for the post of Congress President. And Kerala MP Tharoor is a member of G-23. He was the first one to drop his hat in the ring for the post.
#CongressPresidentElection | Senior Congress leader & MP Shashi Tharoor files his nomination for the post of #CongressPresident at the AICC office in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Jes0uyTOln— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022
Total 30 Congress leaders have proposed Mallikarjun Kharge's name for the election of the president of the Indian National Congress pic.twitter.com/1M65uYhjWc— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022
Delhi | I have filed my nomination today for the party president post. Party leaders' decision will be respected: Jharkhand Congress leader KN Tripathi pic.twitter.com/kPrKYbJLt2— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022