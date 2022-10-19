Homepolitics news

Congress president election LIVE updates: It's Shashi Tharoor vs Mallikarjun Kharge; counting of votes begin

Congress president election results LIVE Updates: The Congress will get its first non-Gandhi president in 24 years on Wednesday after more than 9,500 votes cast to choose between senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are counted to cap the election contest, the sixth in its 137-year-old history. The counting of the votes cast will begin at 10 am on Wednesday at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi. All sealed ballot boxes from the 68 polling booths set up across the country have been brought here and kept in a "strong room" at the party office. While Kharge is considered the firm favourite with his perceived proximity to the Gandhis and a large number of senior leaders backing him, Tharoor has pitched himself as the candidate of change. The sealed ballot boxes will be opened before the candidates' agents and the ballot papers will be mixed repeatedly. Of the total 9,915 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates that formed the electoral college to pick the party chief in a secret ballot, over 9,500 cast their ballot at PCC offices and the AICC headquarters, Mistry said. The Congress has claimed that its internal democracy has no parallel in any other party and it is the only one to have a central election authority for organisational polls. It is the sixth time in Congress' nearly 137-year-old history that an electoral contest is deciding who would take up the mantle of the party's president as successor to Sonia Gandhi. The political journeys of the two dramatis personae in the Congress presidential elections have been disparate. Kharge is a grassroots politician and hardcore loyalist of the Gandhi family, while Tharoor, a social media pioneer and often outspoken, joined the Congress only in 2009 after a long stint at the United Nations.

Congress Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry arrives at the party headquarter in New Delhi.

The counting of votes begin at the AICC headquarter in New Delhi.

The political journeys of the two dramatis personae in the Congress presidential elections have been disparate. Mallikarjun Kharge is a grassroots politician and hardcore loyalist of the Gandhi family, while Shashi Tharoor, a social media pioneer and often outspoken, joined the Congress only in 2009 after a long stint at the United Nations.

It is the sixth time in Congress' nearly 137-year-old history that an electoral contest is deciding who would take up the mantle of the party's president as successor to Sonia Gandhi. 

On October 17, over 9,100 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates will cast their vote for the next president of the Indian National Congress. For the first time in 24 years, the president of the grand old party will be someone who doesn’t belong to the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty. The choice given to the delegates is binary – either vote for party veteran and heavyweight Mallikarjun Kharge or vote for Shashi Tharoor, who has been vocal about reforms within the party.

All sealed ballot boxes from the 68 polling booths set up across the country have been brought to the AICC headquarters in New Delhi and kept in a "strong room".

The counting of votes to begin at 10 am

