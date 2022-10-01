Congress president contender Mallikarjun Kharge resigns as Rajya Sabha Oppn leader

By Asmita Pant

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday resigned as the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha a day after he filed his nomination papers for the Congress party's president election.

Senior party leaders P Chidambaram and Digvijaya Singh are reportedly the front-runners to take on the position of the Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition.

Kharge's resignation is in line with the party's declared 'One person, One post' principle that was announced at the Udaipur 'Chintan Shivir' in May.

The 80-year-old Gandhi loyalist entered the race for president of the Congress after filing his nomination for on September 30. His candidature was proposed by 30-party leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, Ashok Gehlot, A.K. Antony, P.L. Punia, Manish Tewari, Salman Khurshid, Deepender Hooda, Ambika Soni, Anand Sharma and Mukul Wasnik.

Kharge will compete with Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor and former Jharkhand minister K.N. Tripathi, who filed their nominations on the same day.

Earlier, Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was the top contender for the post. However, following a political crisis in the state, Gehlot confirmed that he will not contest Congress presidential polls.

The results will be formally announced on October 19.