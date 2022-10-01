    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homepolitics Newscongress president contender mallikarjun kharge resigns as rajya sabha oppn leader 14850271.htm

    Congress president contender Mallikarjun Kharge resigns as Rajya Sabha Oppn leader

    Congress president contender Mallikarjun Kharge resigns as Rajya Sabha Oppn leader

    Congress president contender Mallikarjun Kharge resigns as Rajya Sabha Oppn leader
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)

    Mini

    Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday resigned as the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha a day after he filed his nomination papers for the Congress party's president election.

    Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday resigned as the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha a day after he filed his nomination papers for the Congress party's president election.
    Senior party leaders P Chidambaram and Digvijaya Singh are reportedly the front-runners to take on the position of the Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition.
    Kharge's resignation is in line with the party's declared 'One person, One post' principle that was announced at the Udaipur 'Chintan Shivir' in May.
    The 80-year-old Gandhi loyalist entered the race for president of the Congress after filing his nomination for on September 30. His candidature was proposed by 30-party leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, Ashok Gehlot, A.K. Antony, P.L. Punia, Manish Tewari, Salman Khurshid, Deepender Hooda, Ambika Soni, Anand Sharma and Mukul Wasnik.
    Kharge will compete with Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor and former Jharkhand minister K.N. Tripathi, who filed their nominations on the same day.
    Earlier, Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was the top contender for the post. However, following a political crisis in the state, Gehlot confirmed that he will not contest Congress presidential polls.
    The results will be formally announced on October 19.
    Also Read: Meet Mallikarjun Kharge — 80-year-old Gandhi loyalist, heating up the race for Congress president
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    CongressCongress presidentMallikarjun Kharge

    Next Article

    Ram Nath Kovind Birthday: A look at the political career of the former president

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng