Congress leader Pawan Khera tenders unconditional apology: Assam CM

Tweeting that Congress leader Pawan Khera had tendered an unconditional apology, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We hope that keeping the sanctity of public spaces, no one will use uncivilized language in political discourse hereafter." He added that the Assam police would follow the matter to its "logical end".
Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday tendered an unconditional apology for his recent comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tweeting that Khera had tendered an unconditional apology, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We hope that keeping the sanctity of public spaces, no one will use uncivilized language in political discourse hereafter." He added that the Assam police would follow the matter to its "logical end".
Recommended ArticlesView All
Sky is the limit for India, but not enough has been done, says DLF’s KP Singh
Feb 24, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
World View: One year on, scars of Russia-Ukraine war appear in Indo-Pacific
Feb 24, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
World View: An year of Russia–Ukraine war — what's the way out
Feb 24, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
The new workplace trend is quiet hiring — but employees better look out
Feb 24, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Khera was arrested on Thursday by the Assam police after it had requested its Delhi counterpart to stop him from boarding a flight to Raipur. Khera was to be presented in a local court and then taken to Assam on transit remand. However, the Supreme Court heard a plea regarding his arrest, and directed the Dwarka court to grant Khera interim bail till Monday.
The Supreme Court also issued notices to the UP police and Assam police for clubbing of the FIRs against Khera.
Earlier this week, Khera was seen in a video insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name and his father on Friday. Khera was addressing a press conference in Mumbai wherein he demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee to be formed to probe the stock manipulation against the Adani Group and accused the Modi government of hiding facts on the issue from citizens.
This resulted in the Uttar Pradesh police lodging a case against him, based on a complaint by a BJP leader. Later on Tuesday, the Delhi unit of the BJP had staged a protest in the capital against Khera over his remarks. They carried banners demanding Khera be removed from the Congress.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!