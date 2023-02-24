Congress leader Pawan Khera tenders unconditional apology: Assam CM

Tweeting that Congress leader Pawan Khera had tendered an unconditional apology, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We hope that keeping the sanctity of public spaces, no one will use uncivilized language in political discourse hereafter." He added that the Assam police would follow the matter to its "logical end".

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday tendered an unconditional apology for his recent comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tweeting that Khera had tendered an unconditional apology, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We hope that keeping the sanctity of public spaces, no one will use uncivilized language in political discourse hereafter." He added that the Assam police would follow the matter to its "logical end".

Khera was arrested on Thursday by the Assam police after it had requested its Delhi counterpart to stop him from boarding a flight to Raipur. Khera was to be presented in a local court and then taken to Assam on transit remand. However, the Supreme Court heard a plea regarding his arrest, and directed the Dwarka court to grant Khera interim bail till Monday

The Supreme Court also issued notices to the UP police and Assam police for clubbing of the FIRs against Khera.

Earlier this week , Khera was seen in a video insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name and his father on Friday. Khera was addressing a press conference in Mumbai wherein he demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee to be formed to probe the stock manipulation against the Adani Group and accused the Modi government of hiding facts on the issue from citizens.

This resulted in the Uttar Pradesh police lodging a case against him, based on a complaint by a BJP leader. Later on Tuesday, the Delhi unit of the BJP had staged a protest in the capital against Khera over his remarks. They carried banners demanding Khera be removed from the Congress.