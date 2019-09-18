#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Congress Party hit by desertions

Updated : September 18, 2019 10:39 AM IST

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi described the defectors as "opportunists".
The worst hit states for the party in terms of defections, besides Karnataka, have been Telangana and Goa.
In the last Lok Sabha elections whose results were declared in May, the Congress could manage to win only 52 out of 542 seats.
