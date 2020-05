When migrant workers boarded trains in Bhatinda, Punjab for Muzaffarpur, Bihar on Sunday, they were greeted with a pamphlet informing them of the benefactor who paid for their tickets.

Amarinder Raja Warring, the Congress MLA from Gidderbaha, Punjab, distributed pamphlets that informed the migrants that their journey home was financed by his party.

According to an Indian Express report, the pamphlets read: “Aapki ticket ka kharcha Sonia Gandhi ne diya hai ... Congress party, Punjab ke CM Capt Amarinder Singh, Pradhan Sunil Jakhar bhej rahe hain aapko. Is pamphlet mein sab likha hua hai .. aaram se train me baith ke pad lena [Your ticket fare has been paid by AICC president Sonia Gandh i… Congress party, Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh, PPCC president Sunil Jakhar are sending you. Everything is written in this pamphlet, you can read it at ease while going in the train].”

The report added that Congressmen made public announcements from a railway station tower reiterating the same message of their party’s largesse.

Reports have indicated that migrants, most of whom work as daily wage labourers and who have been out of work since India began a near-complete lockdown on March 25, have been overcharged for their train journeys. Later, Congress president Sonia Gandhi announced that her party would bear the cost of the migrants’ train journeys.

Ferozepur railway division in a statement said that the Indian Railways has subsidised migrants’ train fares by 85 percent. However, Warring contested the statement. “I am not aware of any subsidy from railways because as of now, we are spending 100 percent of the ticket price,” he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Beginning May 5, more than 50 trains have ferried about 50,000 migrant workers from Punjab to various parts of the country.