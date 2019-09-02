Politics
Congress organises quizzes to inform students about contributions of its leaders, dispel BJP canards
Updated : September 02, 2019 12:41 PM IST
Among the programmes commemorating the 75th birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, the party is organising quiz contests in educational institutions in the state to inform youngsters about the contributions of its leaders in nation building.
Titled "main yuva hoon, mera bhi ek sapna hai", the quiz contests also seek to "dispel the canards being spread about the Congress by the BJP", said UPCC spokesman Kishore Varshney.
Participants in the quiz are given certificates signed by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, UPCC president Raj Babbar and the organiser of the programme, Sachin Naik.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more