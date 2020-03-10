Congress not giving Scindia first seat for Rajya Sabha irked him
The Congress was not able to decide on candidates in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in which Jyotiraditya Scindia was the strong contender.
Jyotiraditya Scindia wanted the first seat so he can get into the Rajya Sabha comfortably as the second seat was tough for the Congress.
Jyotiraditya Scindia, having been overlooked for the Chief Minister post, claimed the Pradesh Congress Committee post, but that too was denied to him as he faced stiff resistant from the Digvijaya-Kamal Nath camp.