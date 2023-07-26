Even when a united Opposition is moving the motion, it is bound to fail given the BJP-led NDA strength in the Lok Sabha. In the 543-member Assembly, the BJP-led NDA has over 330 members, INDIA has over 140 and over 60 members belong to parties non-aligned to any of the two groups.

The Congress will move a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government on the situation in Manipur in the Lok Sabha.

Congress deputy leader in the Lower House Gaurav Gogoi will move the motion, party's whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore told new agency PTI.

The INDIA alliance on Tuesday decided to move the no-confidence motion after hectic parleys. "The INDIA alliance is together and this is the idea of the INDIA alliance. Congress party's leader will be moving the motion. We feel that it is our duty to use this last weapon to break the arrogance of the government and make them speak on Manipur," Tagore said.

The notice for the motion was submitted in the Speaker's office at 9:20 am on Wednesday.

Even when a united Opposition is moving the motion , the arithmetic may not support a no-confidence motion. In the 543-member Assembly, the BJP-led NDA has over 330 members, INDIA has over 140 and over 60 members belong to parties non-aligned to any of the two groups.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "People have confidence in PM Modi and BJP. They brought a No Confidence Motion in the last term as well. People of this country taught them a lesson."

No-confidence motion

A no-confidence motion can be moved by any member of the Lok Sabha under Rule 198 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct. The member has to give a written notice of the motion before 10 am which will be read out by the Speaker in the House.

A minimum of 50 members have to accept the motion and the speaker will accordingly announce the date for discussion for the motion. The allotted date has to be within 10 days from the day the motion is accepted. If not, the motion fails and the member who moved the motion has to be informed about it.

If the government is not able to prove its majority in the House, it has to resign.