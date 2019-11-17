#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Congress-NCP pay homage to Bal Thackeray, BJP also joins

Updated : November 17, 2019 03:17 PM IST

The day started with thousands of Shiv Sainiks coming from across Maharashtra and queuing up at 'Shivtirth' for their turn to offer tributes to the charismatic and firebrand leader who passed away on this day in 2012.
NCP state president Jayant Patil, former Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and Jitendra Awhad, also reached Shivaji Park.
Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his former ministerial colleagues Vinod Tawade and Pankaja Munde also paid floral tributes.
