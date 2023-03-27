Congress leaders wear black to protest against Centre, Kharge tells why they chose the colour | WATCH

The Congress held a nationwide protest over its leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as the Member of Parliament and the Adani issue. Opposition MPs marched towards Vijay Chowk in Delhi wearing black attire in a bid to show unity against the Centre.

Several Congress leaders and workers carried out a nationwide protest by wearing black attire "to show that democracy is being trampled in the country". Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, donning a black turban and kurta, said, "Our message is 'save democracy and Constitution".

"If you take law into your hands, democracy will be ruined and nobody would have freedom of speech. Adani has become a tall figure. Why is the government silent? He earned money illegally. We want JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee probe)," Kharge said.

The Congress held a nationwide protest over its leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as the Member of Parliament and the Adani issue. As Parliament proceedings adjourned, Opposition MPs marched towards Vijay Chowk in Delhi wearing black attire in a bid to show unity against the Centre.

"Why are we here in black clothes? We want to show that (Prime Minister) PM (Narendra) Modi is ending democracy in the country. He first finished autonomous bodies, then they put up their own government everywhere by threatening those who had won polls. Then they used the ED and the CBI to bend those who didn't bow," Kharge was quoted by ANI as saying.

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and fellow opposition MPs protests over the Adani Group issue at Parliament House complex during Budget Session, in New Delhi, Monday, March 27, 2023.

In Bihar also, leaders of the Mahagathbandhan staged a protest march in Patna, sporting black bands, against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP. In Chennai, Congress MLAs arrived at the Tamil Nadu Assembly, wearing black shirts. The MLAs also carried placards in his support.

Earlier in the day, Congress MPs held a meeting at the CPP office in Parliament. It was attended by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party chief and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge and others.

Ministers reacts

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, "...You are getting an ass to run a horse's race...They really deserve to do some serious introspection...People of India would judge them for what they are...Fight the court's action in the court, you are invoking Mahabharat and Savarkar."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said Rahul Gandhi "continuously insulted the OBC (Other backward Class) community and did not apologise to them. They don't obey court's order."

Last week, Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail for his Modi surname remark. Was released on bail to file an appeal in an higher court. He was later disqualified as an MP due to his conviction in the same. This has sparked nationwide proted by the Congress.