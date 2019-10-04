Politics
Congress names 18 more candidates for Maharashtra polls, Sanjay Nirumpam sulks
Updated : October 04, 2019 09:41 AM IST
With this, the Congress has so far announced 141 nominees for the elections to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.
The Congress has replaced candidates for Nandurbar and Sillod Assembly seats.
The Congress on Thursday named 18 more candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, fielding its Kisan cell chairman Nana Patole from the Sakoli constituency.
