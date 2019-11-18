Politics
Congress must lead Opposition in Parliament to expose 'utter mismanagement' of economy: Chidambaram
Updated : November 18, 2019 10:25 AM IST
Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram has been critical of Modi government's economic policies and has been flagging issues on regular intervals.
Chidambaram would miss the 250th session of the Parliament as he is currently in judicial custody for his alleged role in the high-profile INX Media case.
Former Prime Minister and noted economist Manmohan Singh would, however, be in the Rajya Sabha to lead the attack on the government on behalf of the main opposition Congress Party.
