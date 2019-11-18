Congress must lead Opposition in Parliament to expose 'utter mismanagement' of economy: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said his party must lead the Opposition in Parliament to expose the "utter mismanagement" of the economy by the Modi government.

He also alleged that the government refuses to accept valid criticism.

In a tweet, posted by his family on his behalf, Chidambaram said, "When Parliament opens today, Congress must lead the Opposition to expose the utter mismanagement of the economy."



I have asked my family to tweet the following on my behalf: When Parliament opens today, @INCIndia must lead the Opposition to expose the utter mismanagement of the economy. Which aspect of the economy is doing well? Not one.

"The government seems knowledge proof and refuses to accept valid criticism and genuine advice," the former Union finance minister said in another tweet.

Speaking with reporters on Saturday after a government-convened all-party meeting, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad had said that Chidambaram should be allowed to attend Parliament.

Chidambaram would miss the 250th session of the Parliament as he is currently in judicial custody for his alleged role in the high-profile INX Media case.

Chidambaram has been critical of Modi government's economic policies and has been flagging issues on regular intervals.

Former Prime Minister and noted economist Manmohan Singh would, however, be in the Rajya Sabha to lead the attack on the government on behalf of the main opposition Congress Party.