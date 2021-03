The Congress on Wednesday moved a no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government in the Haryana Assembly. Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda moved the no-confidence motion in the Assembly; saying, "More than 250 farmers died on the border. I presented their names but I didn't find it in the newspaper."

Claiming that "voices of dissent" are being heard among the MLAs supporting the government, Congress had last month decided to bring the motion against the state government in the Budget session of the Assembly that began on March 5.

The BJP-JJP coalition government enjoys a comfortable majority in the 90-member Assembly, which currently has an effective strength of 88 MLAs. Recently, the Kalka seat was declared vacant after the disqualification of a Congress legislator following his conviction by a court in Himachal Pradesh in a decade-old case. The Ellenabad seat, which was represented by the INLD's lone legislator Abhay Singh Chautala, also fell vacant after his resignation over the farmers' issue.

The BJP currently has BJP 40 MLAs, JJP 10, Congress 30, Independents 7, two of whom had earlier withdrawn their support to the Khattar government.

In a communication to the Assembly Speaker, Haryana Lokhit Party MLA Gopal Kanda has sought exemption from attending the session due to a religious function in his Sirsa constituency. The Speaker had informed the House on Friday that Kanda has communicated to him that the BJP-JJP government has his full support.