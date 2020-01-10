Congress mocks BJP over FM Sitharaman’s absence in Modi’s pre-Budget meeting

The Congress party on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nirmala Sitharaman over the finance minister's absence at Modi's pre-budget meeting with economists and experts at the Niti Aayog. With hashtag "FindingNirmala", the Congress party on Twitter said, "Here's a suggestion, next budget meeting, consider inviting the Finance Minister."

The Congress tagged a tweet of the BJP that said the finance ministry has invited suggestions for the Union Budget 2020-21.

"Citizens from all walks of life are welcome to be a part of this exercise," the tweet on the BJP twitter handle said.



The opposition party also pointed out that the Modi-led meeting was attended by all men to discuss tasks of the finance ministry, which is led by India's first full-time women finance minister.



Incidentally, while Nirmala Sitharaman was absent, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar were present at the PM's pre-budget meeting.

Modi held a two-hour meeting on Thursday with over 30 industry experts and economists to review and take their views on steps to revive the Indian economy on growth and employment.

Experts shares ideas on boosting consumption and generating demand in the economy. Home Minister Amit Shah, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari were also present.