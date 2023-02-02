The MLA said that 2,500 families have received smart TV sets so far. But Aam Aadmi Party member Manjunath Naidu, who called the exercise bribing, alleged that over 40,000 smart TV sets have been distributed so far

A Congress MLA in Bengaluru is distributing smart LED TV sets in his constituency to “improve the lives of the people”. Byrathi Suresh, an MLA from Bengaluru’s Hebbal, said that only “deserving” families are being given the TVs. The MLA said that the scheme is aimed at helping students attend online classes and offer an avenue for families to connect with the internet.

“The demand for smart television sets from the people of my constituency has been long pending. I, too, realised that if we give tablets or mobile phones to school-going children, complaints of misuse will increase. We have already heard enough complaints about children using these gadgets to view inappropriate content. On a smart TV, they can learn in full view of the family,” Suresh told News18.

Suresh is not only close to former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah but is also a millionaire. In the 2018 state assembly elections, Suresh declared total assets of over Rs 400 crore. His wife, who contested in the 2019 by-elections for the Hoskote constituency, had declared assets of over Rs 17.5 crore at that time.

While Suresh is paying for the TVs out of his own pocket, he hasn’t specified the number of TVs to be distributed. Applications have been invited from families living in the Hebbal constituency to receive the TVs. The applications are sifted through by his team to ascertain whether the family is truly in need of the TV and then given the TV set.

The MLA said that 2,500 families have received smart TV sets so far. But Aam Aadmi Party member Manjunath Naidu, who called the exercise bribing, alleged that over 40,000 smart TV sets have been distributed so far. “We have taken up the matter with the Election Commission and filed a complaint against Byrathi Suresh,” Naidu said.

With elections expected in Karnataka around May, critics have stated that the distribution of smart TVs is a gimmick to earn votes in the election.

“This is not an election gimmick. I started it before the elections and when the election code of conduct comes into force, I will stop. After the elections, I will resume smart TV distribution. Let them call it an election strategy. My voters know the truth,” Suresh told News18 in response.

The Election Commission of India has recently asked its officers to take strict legal actions against political leaders who are violating the poll code by bribing voters.