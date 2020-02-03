Associate Partners
Congress may oppose LIC IPO if govt fails to convince, says P Chidambaram

Updated : February 03, 2020 11:10 PM IST

The LIC is profitable despite fierce competition from large insurance companies of the world with deep pockets and it has also increased its first premium share last year by about five per cent, P Chidambaram said.
Presenting the 2020-21 budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday proposed to sell a part of government stake in LIC through an initial public offer next fiscal.
The government may probably list about five or 10 per cent and it was not going to change LIC's ownership, Chidambaram said.
