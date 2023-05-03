Karnataka election heats up as Congress, BJP tussle over Bajrang Dal — Here's what you need to know

Retaliating against the Congress' promise, the Bajrang Dal on Wednesday night staged a protest in front of the Congress headquarters in Delhi.

The Karnataka assembly election, which is scheduled for May 10, has become increasingly contentious after the Congress party, in its manifesto, promised "decisive action" against organizations promoting hate, including the Bajrang Dal and Popular Front of India (PFI).

This statement has sparked a heated debate, with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) criticising the Congress for defaming the nationalist organisation. The Bajrang Dal is the youth wing of the RSS-affiliated VHP.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday accused the Congress of insulting Lord Hanuman by promising to ban the Bajrang Dal in Karnataka. The party has also alleged that the Congress is trying to appease minorities and secure Muslim votes by banning the Bajrang Dal.

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Amit Shah, Pralhad Joshi and Rajeev Chandrasekhar have since jumped to the defence of the BJP and RSS-affiliated organisation.

BJP leaders across the nation took to Twitter to change their display pictures to one of Lord Hanuman, captioning it "I am Bajrangji."

The Congress retaliated by accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of hurting religious sentiments by equating Lord Hanuman with the Bajrang Dal and demanding an apology.

Addressing an election rally in Vijayanagara, PM Modi said he was fortunate to have gotten the opportunity to pay obeisance to the land of Hanuman.

“But see the misfortune that when I have come to pay my respect to Hanuman’s land, the Congress in its manifesto has decided to lock up Lord Hanuman," Modi said.

Taking a jibe at the Congress party, Modi on Thursday urged voters to chant "Jai Bajrang Bali" while casting their votes on May 10 in the Karnataka elections.

The matter escalated when the BJP approached the Election Commission, after which the EC issued an advisory asking political parties and their star campaigners to exercise restraint in their utterances.

Retaliating against the Congress' promise, the Bajrang Dal on Wednesday night staged a protest in front of the Congress headquarters in Delhi.

In Hyderabad, the police detained Bajrang Dal members as protests on Thursday afternoon became chaotic.

Scenes in Mangaluru showed Bajrang Dal workers holding protests near the Congress office and burning the national party's manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka election.

The Bajrang Dal has also planned to conduct a 'Hanuman Chalisa' recital programme in Karnataka on Thursday.

