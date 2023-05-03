Karnataka election heats up as Congress, BJP tussle over Bajrang Dal — Here's what you need to know

Retaliating against the Congress' promise, the Bajrang Dal on Wednesday night staged a protest in front of the Congress headquarters in Delhi.

The Karnataka assembly election, which is scheduled for May 10, has become increasingly contentious after the Congress party, in its manifesto, promised "decisive action" against organizations promoting hate, including the Bajrang Dal and Popular Front of India (PFI).

This statement has sparked a heated debate, with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) criticising the Congress for defaming the nationalist organisation. The Bajrang Dal is the youth wing of the RSS-affiliated VHP.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday accused the Congress of insulting Lord Hanuman by promising to ban the Bajrang Dal in Karnataka. The party has also alleged that the Congress is trying to appease minorities and secure Muslim votes by banning the Bajrang Dal.