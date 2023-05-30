Congress suffers setback in West Bengal as lone MLA joins TMC

Congress MLA Bayron Biswas won from the Sagardighi constituency in the bypolls held on February 27.

In a setback to the Congress in West Bengal, its only MLA in the State Assembly has now joined the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC). Bayron Biswas, who won the Sagardighi by-poll in February on a Congress ticket, joined the TMC on Monday

In the presence of TMC National General Secretary and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, Biswas jumped ships on May 29.

Biswas joined us as he felt TMC is the only force that can fight BJP in Bengal, Banerjee said.

In the meantime, WB CM Mamata Banerjee on May 16 announced that the TMC was willing to support the Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, under certain conditions.

In the by-poll held on February 27, Trinamool candidate Debashis Banerjee lost to Bayron Biswas, by a margin of 22,000 votes. The result was announced on March 2.

Left parties also supported Biswas and it was seen as a success for the third political force in West Bengal as neither the Left parties nor the Congress won a single seat in the 2021 Assembly polls.

“The Congress has no contribution behind my victory in the Sagardighi by-election. I won the election because of my personal image among the electorates. I belong to a family which believes in the TMC’s ideology and I found the ruling party is the perfect platform to fight against the BJP,” Bayron said while talking to media persons, the New Indian Express reported.

Abhishek Banerjee said that Bayron had decided to join TMC soon after his victory as he realised that the state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was "not serious" about fighting the BJP in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury described the defection as a disrespect to people’s verdict. He alleged that the TMC has overturned the mandate of the people who chose a Congress leader in Bayron Biswas.

“In future, we will try to have more honest candidates,” the Congress leader said, according to The Hindu.

In the Sagardighi by-poll, the defeat was seen as a major debacle for the ruling party.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had accused the Left Front and the Congress of forming an 'immoral alliance' with the BJP to defeat the ruling party in the constituency.

Also, the development holds major political significance as the Left parties and the Congress were aiming to replicate the Sagardighi model in other constituencies in the upcoming panchayat polls.