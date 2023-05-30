English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homepolitics NewsCongress suffers setback in West Bengal as lone MLA joins TMC

    Congress suffers setback in West Bengal as lone MLA joins TMC

    Congress suffers setback in West Bengal as lone MLA joins TMC
    Read Time3 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 30, 2023 11:34:22 AM IST (Published)

    Congress MLA Bayron Biswas won from the Sagardighi constituency in the bypolls held on February 27.

    In a setback to the Congress in West Bengal, its only MLA in the State Assembly has now joined the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC). Bayron Biswas, who won the Sagardighi by-poll in February on a Congress ticket, joined the TMC on Monday

    In the presence of TMC National General Secretary and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, Biswas jumped ships on May 29.


    Biswas joined us as he felt TMC is the only force that can fight BJP in Bengal, Banerjee said.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X