Congress suffers setback in West Bengal as lone MLA joins TMC

Congress MLA Bayron Biswas won from the Sagardighi constituency in the bypolls held on February 27.

In a setback to the Congress in West Bengal, its only MLA in the State Assembly has now joined the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC). Bayron Biswas, who won the Sagardighi by-poll in February on a Congress ticket, joined the TMC on Monday

In the presence of TMC National General Secretary and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, Biswas jumped ships on May 29.

Biswas joined us as he felt TMC is the only force that can fight BJP in Bengal, Banerjee said.