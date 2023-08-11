Congress Lok Sabha MPs to discuss Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's suspension

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution for Chowdhury's suspension, saying he disturbs the House whenever PM Narendra Modi and ministers speak or a debate is going on. The resolution was passed by a voice vote.

The Congress on Friday called a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs to discuss the suspension of Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for "repeated misconduct" pending an investigation by the privileges committee.

The resolution was moved after certain remarks by Chowdhury on Modi during the no-confidence motion debate triggered an outrage from the treasury benches.

Later, Chowdhury clarified that he had not insulted PM Modi. "Modi ji is sitting 'nirav' on Manipur issue, which means sitting silent. 'Nirav' means to be silent. My intention was not to insult PM Modi," Chowdhury said.

"PM Modi did not feel that he was insulted, his darbaris (courtiers) felt so and brought this proposal against me. I I came to know that (the matter) has been referred to the privileges committee and I have been suspended till then," he said.

The opposition had earlier walked out of the House when Modi was replying to the debate on the no-confidence motion, complaining that there was no reference to Manipur in the first 90 minutes of his speech.

