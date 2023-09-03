Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury refuses 'One Nation One Election' panel role

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, declined an invitation on Saturday to join the One Nation One Election panel, which has been tasked by the Law Commission to recommend methods for implementing simultaneous elections across India.

In a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chowdhury firmly declined his participation, writing, "The sudden attempt to thrust a constitutionally suspect, pragmatically non-feasible and logistically unimplementable idea on the nation, months before the general elections, raises serious concerns about ulterior motives of the government."

Chowdhury also expressed discontent about his exclusion as the current Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, deeming it a deliberate affront to the parliamentary democratic system. He concluded, "Under these circumstances, I have no choice but to decline your invitation."

Chowdhury also said that the terms of reference of the committee have been prepared in a manner to guarantee its conclusions and called it a total eyewash.

The government recently established an eight-member committee to investigate and provide recommendations on the feasibility of simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities, and panchayats.

The committee, chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind, includes prominent members such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission NK Singh, former Lok Sabha General Secretary Subash Kashyap, senior advocate Harish Salve, and former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari. Minister of State (Law) Arjun Ram Meghwal will participate in committee meetings as a special invitee.