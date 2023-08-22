Congress leaders who were important in the past but now out of CWC

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge reconstituted the Congress Working Committee (CWC), retaining the old guard, giving space to the young and including prominent G23 group leaders like Shashi Tharoor and Anand Sharma in the 84-member top decision-making body of the party.

The all-important CWC has 39 regular members, 32 permanent invitees and 13 special invitees. These include 15 women and several new faces like Sachin Pilot, Gourav Gogoi and others.

Prominent exclusions in the new CWC include Raghuveer Singh Meena, Jai Prakash Aggarwal, Dinesh Gundu Rao, HK Patil, KH Muniappa, PL Punia, Pramod Tiwari and Raghu Sharma.

Raghuveer Meena, former Lok Sabha MP from Rajasthan

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

Karnataka Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs

Pramod Tiwari, Rajya Sabha MP, and nine-time MLA from Rampur Khas.

Raghu Sharma, MLA from Kekri in Rajasthan. He is former party in-charge of Gujarat, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli. He is a former Cabinet Minister in Rajasthan and also an ex-MP from Ajmer Lok Sabha seat.

Gundu Rao, Muniappa and Patil have since become ministers in the Congress government in Karnataka.

This is the first Working Committee formed under Kharge's presidency. The new working committee has been formed after several rounds of deliberations.

There are, however, only 15 women in the 84-member body, including six general members, four permanent invitees and five special invitees.