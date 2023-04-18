Congress leader Siddaramaiah urges government to rescue stranded Hakki Pikki tribals from Sudan

The tribals, who are from Karnataka, are stuck in a rented house in Sudan. They have been without food and water for the past few days. Indian authorities are reportedly working on a plan to bring the stranded citizens back to their home country.

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has urged the Indian government to bring back 31 tribals from the Hakki Pikki tribe who are stranded in Sudan, which is currently facing a civil war. In his tweet, the Congress leader tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs, and Karnataka Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai and urged them to intervene and ensure the safe return of the stranded Indian citizens.

“I urge PMO India, Narendra Modi, HMO India, MEA India and Basvaraj Bommai to immediately intervene & ensure their safe return,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Hakki Pikki is a nomadic tribe based in Karnataka.

It is reported that 31 people from Karnataka belonging to Hakki Pikki tribe, are stranded in Sudan which is troubled by civil war. I urge @PMOIndia @narendramodi, @HMOIndia, @MEAIndia and @BSBommai to immediately intervene & ensure their safe return.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 18, 2023 The tribals, who are stuck in a rented house, have been without food and water for the past few days. They are unable to leave the house due to rising violence between rival factions. The tribals, who are stuck in a rented house, have been without food and water for the past few days. They are unable to leave the house due to rising violence between rival factions.

ALSO READ |

Siddaramaiah wrote, “Hakki Pikkis in Sudan are left stranded without food for the last few days & the govt is yet to initiate action to bring them back. BJP government should immediately open diplomatic discussions & reach out to international agencies to ensure the well-being of Hakki Pikkis.”

“We are trapped inside a rented house with no access to food and drinking water facilities. Gunfire and shelling can be heard in the background. Nobody is responding to our problem and we are not sure how we will return to India,” S Prabhu, a resident of Karnataka who is among the stranded individuals told The Indian Express.

Siddaramaiah called on the Indian government to immediately open diplomatic discussions and reach out to international agencies to ensure the well-being of the Hakki Pikkis. He also expressed his condolences to the families of the one Indian and 60 other individuals who lost their lives in the ongoing civil war in Sudan.

The Indian Embassy in Sudan has issued an advisory for those stranded in the zone, asking them to stay where they are and not venture outside. Indian authorities are reportedly working on a plan to bring the stranded citizens back to their home country.

Advisory number 2 to all Indian Nationals in Sudan as on 16th of April 2023 Dear Indian Nationals in Sudan,Based on the latest inputs the fighting has not Subsided on day two. We sincerely request all fellow Indians to continue stay where they are and not venture outside.— India in Sudan (@EoI_Khartoum) April 16, 2023

Close to 200 people have been killed in the violence in Sudan that erupted on Saturday. The clashes are between two army units – those loyal to the head of Sudan’s transitional governing Sovereign Council, Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and those who owe allegiance to Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

ALSO READ | TMC leader Mukul Roy reported missing since Monday; Son files complaint at Kolkata Airport