Congress leader Raja Pateria detained over 'kill Modi' remarks

Congress leader Raja Pateria stoked controversy by asking people to be prepared to "kill" Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save the Constitution and the future of minorities and Dalits.

Senior Congress leader and former minister Raja Pateria was on Tuesday detained by Panna Police for his alleged 'kill Narendra Modi' remarks.

An FIR was registered against him in Pawai of Panna on Monday.

In a video that surfaced on social media on Monday morning, Pateria can be heard telling Congress workers, "be ready to kill Modi". He tried to clarify his remarks saying that by 'kill' he meant defeating Modi in polls.

".....Modi will end elections. Modi will divide on the basis of religion, caste and language. The future of Dalits, tribals and minorities is in danger. If you want to save the Constitution, then be ready to kill Modi. Kill in the sense of defeating him," Pateria had said.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan targeted Congress over Pateria's remarks, saying the reality of those who are undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra is coming to the fore.

With inputs from PTI