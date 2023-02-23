Watch | Congress protests after Pawan Khera stopped from boarding IndiGo Delhi-Raipur flight

Congress leaders were seen protesting at Delhi airport after All India Congress Committee spokesperson Pawan Khera was stopped from boarding a plane by the Delhi police.

All India Congress Committee spokesperson Pawan Khera on Thursday was stopped from boarding a plane in the capital by the Delhi police after receiving a request from their Assam counterpart. A case has been filed against Khera at Haflong police station in Dima Hasao district, Assam. An Assam police team is on its way to Delhi to take remand of Khera.

The Assam police has requested its Delhi counterpart to arrest Khera and will then take him to Assam after taking permission from a local court.

The IndiGo Delhi-Raipur flight had been delayed because of the same. The airline issued a statement saying the police deplaned a passenger at the Delhi airport from a flight that was going to Raipur. A few other passengers had also decided to deboard the plane. The airline said it was following the advice of the concerned authorities and for now, the flight had been delayed.

Congress leaders were seen protesting at Delhi airport after Khera was stopped by the Delhi police.

The Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel later said that deplaning Khera showed that the BJP is afraid of Congress' Plenary Session. He said on one hand the BJP is trying to stop the Congress' programme in the state by conducting raids and on the other, it is stopping the party's leaders from coming to the state.

Earlier this week , Khera was seen in a video insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name and his father on Friday. Khera was addressing a press conference in Mumbai wherein he demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee to be formed to probe the stock manipulation against the Adani Group and accused the Modi government of hiding facts on the issue from citizens.

This resulted in the Uttar Pradesh police lodging a case against him, based on a complaint by a BJP leader. Later on Tuesday, the Delhi unit of the BJP had staged a protest in the capital against Khera over his remarks. They carried banners demanding Khera be removed from the Congress.