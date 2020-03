Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday resigned from the grand old party and is looking ahead for a 'fresh start'.

In a letter dated March 9, 2020, issued to INC president Sonia Gandhi, Scindia tendered his resignation saying that he was "unable to serve the people of his state and country anymore within the Congress party."

Scindia posted his letter on his twitter account.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Scindia scion along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.