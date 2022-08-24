By CNBCTV18.com

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill has resigned as national spokesman on Wednesday, stating that the party's decision making is “influenced by the self-serving interests" and no longer in tune with the aspirations of the youth.

Shergill, who was reportedly barred from holding news conferences for several months, claimed that self-serving agendas of the party were taking precedence over public and national interests.

"It saddens me to announce that decision-making is no longer driven by the self-serving interests of those engaging in sycophancy and continuously neglecting on-ground realities." He wrote in his resignation letter to interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

“I resign from the post of National Spokesperson of the Party. The primary reason being that the ideology and the vision of the current decision-makers of the Indian National Congress is no longer sync with the aspiration of the youth and modern India," he said.

This is something I cannot morally accept or continue to work with. However, I shall forever be indebted for all the opportunities the Party has granted me during my association with party", he added.

Shergill's departure is a blow to the grand old party, as it comes at a time when Congress has already lost numerous young leaders. Jyotiraditiya Scindia, who is now a Union minister, and Jitin Prasada are two notable Congress members who have left the party.

This befalls the party after senior Congress leader Anand Sharma quit as head of the party's state steering committee. Sharma's resignation comes just a few days after another G23 leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad, resigned as head of the Jammu and Kashmir campaign committee.