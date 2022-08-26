Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad quits, resigns from all posts

By CNBCTV18.com

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday resigned from all positions including primary membership of the party.

Stating he was resigning from all posts with a heavy heart, Azad in his resignation letter said, "Congress has lost will and ability under the tutelage of coterie that runs AICC."

He added that "before starting 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', the Congress leadership should have undertaken 'Congress jodo yatra'.

Last week, Azad resigned from the post of chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress campaign committee citing health reasons.

"Ghulam Nabi Azad has refused to assume the post of Campaign Committee President of J&K due to health reasons. He has conveyed this to the Congress leadership and has also thanked the leadership for giving him the responsibility," news agency ANI has reported sources.

However, Congress leader Ashwani Handa had claimed that Azad was unsatisfied with the newly appointed committee.