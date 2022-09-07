Congress launches Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kanyakumari today

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The 3,570-km yatra from Kanyakumari to Srinagar, will cover 12 states and two Union Territories in about five months. The yatra will focus on economic disparities, social polarisation and political centralisation.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi flagged off the 3,570-km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

In his address, Gandhi said that today, every institution in India is "under attack by RSS, BJP," he said, adding that they think they can single-handedly determine the future of the citizens and the country's state and that they think the flag is their personal property.

'Mile Kadam,Jude Watan' is the tagline of the Yatra and its anthem is 'Ek tera kadam, ek mera kadam, mil jaye, jud jaye apna watan'.

The party has classified 119 leaders, including Rahul, as 'Bharat Yatris' who will walk through the entire distance from Kanyakumari to Srinagar. The classification of those participating in the yatra is — 'Bharat Yatris', 'Atithi Yatris', 'Pradesh Yatris' and 'Volunteer Yatris'.

The 'padayatra' will move in two batches, one from 7-10:30 am and the other from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm. While the morning session will include a lesser number of participants, the evening session will see mass mobilisation. On average, the 'padyatris' plan to walk around 22-23 km daily.

The 'padayatra' will reach Kerala on September 11 and will traverse through the state for the next 18 days, reaching Karnataka on September 30. The yatra will remain in Karnataka for 21 days before moving to other states northwards.

The Bharat yatris would be spending their nights in 59 containers mounted on trucks. Food will be prepared at campsites and they will get access to laundry once in three days when they are expected to reach the cities. Due to security reasons, Rahul will have a container for himself, while the others bunk together for the next 150 days.