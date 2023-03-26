Congress launch Satyagraha protest against Rahul Gandhi disqualification | Watch

The Delhi Police denied permission for the Congress to observe the protest at Delhi’s Raj Ghat, the memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi.

To protest Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha, the Congress launched a day-long Satyagraha in all states on Sunday. However, the Delhi Police has denied permission for the party to observe the protest at Delhi’s Raj Ghat, the memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi.

Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were to stage a satyagraha at Raj Ghat.

The satyagraha began at 10 am and is likely to go on till 5 pm. Satyagraha is a form of civil disobedience for the truth.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified on Friday within a day after a Surat court convicted him in a 2019 defamation case. The disqualification will keep Gandhi from contesting polls for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction.

The Congress leader, who is a four-time MP, addressed the media for the first time on Saturday since his disqualification and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scared of his next speech on the Adani issue.

"The prime minister is scared of my next speech on Adani, and I have seen it in his eyes. That is why, first the distraction and then the disqualification," Gandhi said.

He said the "whole game" was meant to distract people from the panic the government was feeling over the matter. Gandhi told reporters that he would keep asking questions on the issue involving industrialist Gautam Adani's business empire and that he will not be scared by disqualification or being put in jail.

