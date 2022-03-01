0

Congress-JD(S) leaders will join BJP ahead of assembly polls: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

By PTI  IST (Published)
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was speaking after inducting former JD(S) MLA from Devanahalli, Pilla Munishamappa and his supporters, and some Congress leaders into BJP at the party state headquarters here.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said several leaders from Congress and JD(S), from various districts, who wish public welfare, are in touch with the BJP and will be joining the party in the days to come. The Chief Minister was speaking after inducting former JD(S) MLA from Devanahalli, Pilla Munishamappa and his supporters, and some Congress leaders into BJP at the party state headquarters here.
Pointing out that the joining of Congress and JD(S) leaders and workers from Bengaluru Rural and Ramanagara districts will strengthen the party in the region, a BJP release quoting Bommai said, such events of leaders from other parties joining BJP would continue in the months to come. He also expressed confidence that the BJP will increase its strength in the north and southern Karnataka regions and will return to power in 2023.
Meanwhile, stating that Congress will not come to power in Karnataka for 10 more years, state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel said, thereafter the state will become ”Congress-free”. Criticizing the Congress party and its ongoing ’padayatra’ (foot march) demanding for implementation of Mekedatu project, he said there is infighting in the grand old party for the chief minister post (during 2023 elections), between its state President D K Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in the assembly Siddaramaiah.
