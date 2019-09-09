Politics
Congress infighting: Sonia Gandhi summons MP CM Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia to Delhi
Updated : September 09, 2019 01:31 PM IST
While Scindia has been called on Tuesday, Kamal Nath will meet Gandhi a day later.
The faction ridden MP Congress has erupted some time back.
The chief minister is keen to have a tribal party chief, which automatically scuttles Scindia's chances.
