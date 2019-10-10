Congress in trouble in UP, resignations begin

The newly appointed Congress committee in Uttar Pradesh is in rough weather even before new UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu can take charge of the office. Senior leaders are miffed, and some have put in their papers.

Former Congress MP Rajesh Misra has expressed his inability to be a part of the advisory council.

"I am not in a position to offer any advice to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra," he told reporters.

Coming after senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid's statement on "Rahul Gandhi walking away", this is being seen as a major jolt to the state Congress.

Rajesh Misra, a former MP from Varanasi, is among the few Brahmin faces of the Congress.

Sources close to him said that he was upset at Ajay Kumar Lallu, a comparative newcomer, being appointed as UPCC president.

"It was Ajay Kumar Lallu who played a key role in deciding Lok Sabha tickets because of his proximity with Priyanka. He also finalized the recent by-poll ticket for Hamirpur and should be made accountable for the results," said a source close to Misra.

Meanwhile, former Congress MLC Siraj Mehndi has sent his resignation to party high command, expressing disappointment over the new Congress committee.

He has resigned from the membership of both the AICC and PCC.

In his two page letter, Siraj Mehndi has said that he was upset at the fact that the Shia community had not been given any representation in the new committee.

"The BJP has made a minister (Mohsin Raza) from the Shia community, while Bhukkal Nawab, also a Shia, had been made the member of the legislative council. Another Shia leader Gairul Hasan Rizvi is chairman of the minority commission.

"The Congress has completely ignored the Shia community that voted in large numbers for Acharya Pramod Krishnam, the Congress candidate from Lucknow in recent Lok Sabha elections," he said.

Mehndi has also objected to party leaders over 50 years being denied a place in the committee.