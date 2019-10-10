Congress in trouble in UP, resignations begin

Former Congress MLC Siraj Mehndi has sent his resignation to party high command, expressing disappointment over the new Congress committee.
Siraj Mehndi has said that he was upset at the fact that the Shia community had not been given any representation in the new committee.
