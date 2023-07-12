Congress holds 'maun satyagraha' to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

The Congress had said it will move the Supreme Court after the Gujarat High Court refused to stay Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case over his "Modi surname" remarks.

The Congress will hold 'maun satyagraha' on Wednesday to protest against the disqualification of party leader Rahul Gandhi from the Parliament. Congress leaders and workers will hold a 'maun satyagraha' near Mahatma Gandhi statues in every state capital.

Party general secretary in-charge organisation KC Venugopal said Gandhi has been the strongest and most vocal opponent of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government. "After a hugely successful Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi delivered a historic address to the Lok Sabha, unearthing the relationship between PM Modi and the Adani Group," Venugopal said.

As a result, the BJP "deployed its dirty tricks" to disqualify him from Parliament, he alleged.