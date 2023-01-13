Congress’ ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo' campaign — All you need to know

The campaign takes the Bharat Jodo Yatra, whose purpose is to help spread the message of harmony and end hatred among people in the country, to the district level.Former Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha will head the campaign in Delhi.

The Congress party will kickstart the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' campaign from January 26, which will be an extension of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra. The campaign will reach out to people at block and district levels in Delhi, Congress leaders said ion Thursday. The campaign will continue till March 26.

The campaign takes the Bharat Jodo Yatra, whose purpose is to help spread the message of harmony and end hatred among people in the country, to the district level.

Former Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha will head the campaign in Delhi.

"We will meet various leaders of Congress in Delhi. We will also meet candidates who lost in the concluded MCD elections. The campaign will be held at three levels — block, district, and state," Jha told Economic Times.

He further added that foot marches and public meetings will be organised under the campaign and it will conclude with a rally by senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congress committee general secretary Jairam Ramesh told Moneycontrol that the Haath Se Haath Jodo campaign will be focusing on assembly elections in nine states in 2023 and Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

He said that people had asked the party that political issues are not being raised in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, thus, the party had promised there will be a follow-up in the form of ‘Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyan’.

According to Ramesh, the Congress has is targeting 2.5 lakh gram panchayats, six lakh villages and 10 lakh polling booths through the campaign. During the marches, the party workers will go door-to-door to distribute letters by Rahul Gandhi and a chargesheet prepared against the Narendra Modi government.

“Keeping in view the party cadre, it will be difficult for us to complete it within two months, but we have to do it,” said Ramesh in the ET report.